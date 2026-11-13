Caledonia’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like staying active, talking with people, and having steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Caledonia, MI

Type: Part-time, Overnight

Salary: Not listed

Stock shelves from carts or pallets using location codes to keep the store full and organized while customers sleep. Weekly pay, team discount, and benefits like 401(k) with company contributions, paid parental leave, and education assistance make this a solid night-owl job.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 6851 Broadmoor Ave, Caledonia, MI 49316

Type: Listed as Full-time (posting notes part-time availability)

Listed as (posting notes part-time availability) Salary: Not listed

Front-line role where you greet customers, run the register, suggest products, and help keep the store looking sharp. Comes with weekly pay, medical/vision/dental options, 401(k) with company match, bonuses, tuition help, and paid training, plus flexible shifts including days, evenings, and overnights.

Employer: D&W Fresh Market (SpartanNash)

Location: 9375 Cherry Valley Ave SE, Caledonia, MI 49316

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on job in the meat department preparing, packaging, labeling, and stocking meat products. Good fit if you like detail work, staying busy, and learning more about fresh foods while supporting a busy neighborhood grocery store.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—these roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.