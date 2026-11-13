undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Caledonia, MI Retail Jobs – Multiple Flexible Customer Service Roles
Caledonia’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like staying active, talking with people, and having steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.
Overnight Stocking (Part-Time)
- Employer: Meijer
- Location: Caledonia, MI
- Type: Part-time, Overnight
- Salary: Not listed
Stock shelves from carts or pallets using location codes to keep the store full and organized while customers sleep. Weekly pay, team discount, and benefits like 401(k) with company contributions, paid parental leave, and education assistance make this a solid night-owl job.
Team Member / Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 6851 Broadmoor Ave, Caledonia, MI 49316
- Type: Listed as Full-time (posting notes part-time availability)
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line role where you greet customers, run the register, suggest products, and help keep the store looking sharp. Comes with weekly pay, medical/vision/dental options, 401(k) with company match, bonuses, tuition help, and paid training, plus flexible shifts including days, evenings, and overnights.
Meat Associate (Part-Time)
- Employer: D&W Fresh Market (SpartanNash)
- Location: 9375 Cherry Valley Ave SE, Caledonia, MI 49316
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on job in the meat department preparing, packaging, labeling, and stocking meat products. Good fit if you like detail work, staying busy, and learning more about fresh foods while supporting a busy neighborhood grocery store.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—these roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.