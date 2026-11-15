Caldwell’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet. Here are a few customer-facing roles hiring today.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Caldwell, ID (5720 Cleveland Blvd., Suite 101)

(5720 Cleveland Blvd., Suite 101) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about taking orders, making pizzas, and keeping the store running smoothly. Good fit if you want flexible scheduling, steady hours, and a fast-paced job where you can grow into management over time.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Caldwell, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated total compensation $50,000–$75,000+ (base + commission)

You’ll greet customers, help them with RV service needs, give price estimates, and keep them updated on repair progress. This is a good pick if you like commission pay, talking with customers, and working around RVs/vehicles, with benefits like PTO, 401(k), and health coverage for full-time staff.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Caldwell, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team, help customers find the right auto parts, and keep the store running on target. Great if you want leadership experience, enjoy problem-solving with customers, and can work a flexible schedule including some nights and weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.