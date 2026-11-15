Caldwell has some solid driving gigs right now, from pizza runs to auto parts routes. If you like being on the road and talking to people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Caldwell, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver pizzas and flyers around town, using your own insured car. This role is great if you want a flexible schedule, extra cash, and a path to grow into management.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Caldwell, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another Domino’s store in Caldwell hiring drivers with a clean driving record and at least 3 years of safe driving. Good fit if you want steady hours and like working on a busy, fast-moving team.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Caldwell, ID

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops—no CDL needed. Nice option if you want fewer hours, like talking with customers, and don’t mind some lifting and loading.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.