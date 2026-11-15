Caldwell’s industrial side is busy right now, with plants and warehouses looking for steady, hands-on help. If you like physical work and clear routines, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Darigold

Darigold Location: Caldwell, ID (plant facility)

(plant facility) Type: Full-time, night shift (Thu–Sat + every other Wed)

(Thu–Sat + every other Wed) Salary: Not listed

Lead a production crew on nights, support operators, and help keep equipment running smoothly. Good fit if you’ve got some production experience, can lift up to 60 lbs, and want strong benefits (401k match, medical, PTO, paid holidays, parental leave, and OT eligible).

Employer: Darigold

Darigold Location: Caldwell, ID (plant facility)

(plant facility) Type: Full-time, day shift (Sun–Tue + every other Wed)

(Sun–Tue + every other Wed) Salary: Not listed

Run and clean butter filling machines, check product quality, and follow strict food safety rules. This is hands-on, physical work with 12-hour shifts and up to 60 lb lifting, plus the same solid Darigold benefits and OT eligibility.

Employer: Iron Mountain

Location: Caldwell, ID (1701 Smeed Parkway)

(1701 Smeed Parkway) Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00am–5:30pm)

(Mon–Fri, 8:00am–5:30pm) Pay: $17.64–$20.00/hour

Move, store, and protect client records in a secure warehouse setting. Expect lots of lifting (up to 50 lbs), climbing, and moving boxes all shift, with steady weekday hours and clear procedures.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on duties and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.