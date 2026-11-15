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🏭 Caldwell, ID Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Openings
Caldwell’s industrial side is busy right now, with plants and warehouses looking for steady, hands-on help. If you like physical work and clear routines, these roles are worth a look.
Production Lead - Night Shift
- Employer: Darigold
- Location: Caldwell, ID (plant facility)
- Type: Full-time, night shift (Thu–Sat + every other Wed)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a production crew on nights, support operators, and help keep equipment running smoothly. Good fit if you’ve got some production experience, can lift up to 60 lbs, and want strong benefits (401k match, medical, PTO, paid holidays, parental leave, and OT eligible).
Butter Operator - Day Shift
- Employer: Darigold
- Location: Caldwell, ID (plant facility)
- Type: Full-time, day shift (Sun–Tue + every other Wed)
- Salary: Not listed
Run and clean butter filling machines, check product quality, and follow strict food safety rules. This is hands-on, physical work with 12-hour shifts and up to 60 lb lifting, plus the same solid Darigold benefits and OT eligibility.
Warehouse Associate
- Employer: Iron Mountain
- Location: Caldwell, ID (1701 Smeed Parkway)
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00am–5:30pm)
- Pay: $17.64–$20.00/hour
Move, store, and protect client records in a secure warehouse setting. Expect lots of lifting (up to 50 lbs), climbing, and moving boxes all shift, with steady weekday hours and clear procedures.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on duties and requirements.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.