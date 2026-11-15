Caldwell has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. Each one has a unique story and is waiting at a local rescue or with a private owner who wants the very best for them.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Weight: About 55 lbs

About 55 lbs Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: West Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 455-5920

Quince is a handsome Pit Bull mix with a sweet, gentle personality. He came in as a stray, so his past is unknown, but staff say he has been a total sweetheart while in their care and is opening up more as he gets comfortable.

He’s looking for a family who will give him time to settle in, show him love, and help his kind nature shine. If you’re ready to give a good dog a fresh start, Quince may be your guy.

👉 Meet Quince and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog

Catahoula Leopard Dog Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: West Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 455-5920

June Bug is a young Catahoula pup with lots of life ahead of her. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and patience. Catahoulas are often active, working-type dogs, so she may do best with people who enjoy getting outside and keeping her mind busy.

If you’re looking for a smart, energetic puppy to grow up with your family, June Bug could be a great match.

👉 Meet June Bug and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mastiff (listed as American Bully by owner)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mastiff (listed as American Bully by owner) Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle with White

Brindle with White Weight: Around 100 lbs

Around 100 lbs Adoption fee: $150

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Caldwell, ID)

Odie is a big, strong boy who has been through a lot. He spent much of his early life in shelters across several states and has also had two TPLO surgeries on his knees, followed by a long recovery. His current caregiver is determined to find him a stable, loving forever home.

He was adopted once into a home with another dog, but the two did not get along, so he may do best as the only dog or in a carefully managed home (check details with the owner). If you have room in your heart and home for a large, resilient dog who deserves a break, Odie could be the one.

👉 Meet Odie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large / Medium)

Mixed Breed (Large / Medium) Age: Young (about 10 months)

Young (about 10 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle / White

Brindle / White Weight: About 72 lbs

About 72 lbs Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: West Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 455-5920

Kingston is a big, brindle goofball with a matching big heart. He was surrendered when his previous owner discovered they were allergic to him. They report that Kingston is playful, energetic, does well with dogs and cats, and is mostly housetrained.

If you’re looking for a fun, active companion who can fit into a multi-pet home, Kingston might be a great fit—just be ready for puppy energy in a large body!

👉 Meet Kingston and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Caldwell, ID, please consider visiting West Valley Humane Society or reaching out to the private owner listings to learn more about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.