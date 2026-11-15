Caldwell has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties at West Valley Humane Society would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: West Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 455-5920

Otter is a young black-and-white girl looking for a safe, loving home where she can grow up and feel secure.

👉 Meet Otter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: West Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 455-5920

Badger is a young male with a classic black-and-white coat, ready to settle into a forever home.

👉 Meet Badger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: West Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 455-5920

Squirrel is another lovely young black-and-white kitty hoping for a calm, caring family to call her own.

👉 Meet Squirrel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: West Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 455-5920

Sparrow is an adult longhaired black cat, perfect for someone who wants a more settled companion.

👉 Meet Sparrow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: West Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 455-5920

Finch is another handsome adult longhaired black cat, with a reduced adoption fee to help him find a home faster.

👉 Meet Finch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: West Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 455-5920

Johnny Test is a tiny brown tabby kitten, full of potential and ready to grow up with a loving family.

👉 Meet Johnny Test and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Caldwell, consider visiting West Valley Humane Society or giving them a call at (208) 455-5920 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.