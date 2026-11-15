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🐱 Playful & Charming Cats Ready for Adoption in Caldwell, ID
Caldwell has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties at West Valley Humane Society would love to meet you.
Otter
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: West Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (208) 455-5920
Otter is a young black-and-white girl looking for a safe, loving home where she can grow up and feel secure.
👉 Meet Otter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Badger
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: West Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (208) 455-5920
Badger is a young male with a classic black-and-white coat, ready to settle into a forever home.
👉 Meet Badger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Squirrel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: West Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (208) 455-5920
Squirrel is another lovely young black-and-white kitty hoping for a calm, caring family to call her own.
👉 Meet Squirrel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sparrow
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: West Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (208) 455-5920
Sparrow is an adult longhaired black cat, perfect for someone who wants a more settled companion.
👉 Meet Sparrow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Finch
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: West Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (208) 455-5920
Finch is another handsome adult longhaired black cat, with a reduced adoption fee to help him find a home faster.
👉 Meet Finch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Johnny Test
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: West Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (208) 455-5920
Johnny Test is a tiny brown tabby kitten, full of potential and ready to grow up with a loving family.
👉 Meet Johnny Test and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Caldwell, consider visiting West Valley Humane Society or giving them a call at (208) 455-5920 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.