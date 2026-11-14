Caldwell’s hands-on jobs are looking strong right now, especially for folks who like fixing things and staying busy. Here are a couple of solid maintenance roles hiring locally.

Employer: American Rooter & Drain (ARD)

American Rooter & Drain (ARD) Location: Caldwell, ID (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $22.00 per hour

You’ll handle seasonal tune-ups, system checks, and basic HVAC maintenance for homeowners, with a big focus on preventing breakdowns. ARD covers health, dental, and vision 100%, provides a company vehicle and tools, offers bonuses and commissions, and gives Sundays off plus ongoing training if you’re still building your skills.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Caldwell, ID

Type: Full-time (Flat-rate Service Tech)

Pay Range: $22.55 – $53.48 per hour (depends on skills and experience)

This role is all about keeping RVs in shape: electrical, plumbing, carpentry, appliances, and generators. You’ll do diagnostics, repairs, and document your work. Comes with PTO, 401(k), medical, dental, vision, discounts, paid parental leave, and tuition reimbursement for eligible staff, plus weekend and holiday hours if you like extra time on the clock.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time. Share this with a friend who’s handy and looking for steady work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.