Caldwell is seeing steady growth in leadership roles, especially in healthcare and skilled trades. If you’re ready to step up and lead a team, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: American Rooter & Drain

American Rooter & Drain Location: Caldwell, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

This role leads residential/commercial install projects, keeps customers happy, and makes sure work meets company and code standards. You’ll visit jobsites, support crews, handle septic permitting, and help spot and sell additional services, with benefits and room to grow into higher leadership.

Employer: Probst Electric Inc. (Quanta Services company)

(Quanta Services company) Location: Caldwell, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Lead estimating for large electrical utility and substation projects, working closely with project managers and clients. This is a senior, high-impact role with mentorship of junior estimators, strong benefits, 401(k) match, and national project exposure.

Employer: RehabAuthority Physical Therapy (part of PRN)

(part of PRN) Location: 120 E Pine St, Caldwell, ID 83605

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Salary: $90,000–$100,000 base + up to 15% bonus, $20,000 sign-on bonus

Run a busy outpatient PT clinic, lead and mentor clinicians, and own growth, budgeting, and patient experience. This role comes with student loan reimbursement (up to $25,000), CE funds, strong benefits, and clear paths to higher leadership within a large rehab network.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Caldwell leadership roles tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.