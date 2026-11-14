Caldwell is busy hiring in community and social services, especially for folks who love working with kids and teens. If you have a background in human services or education, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Regalado Therapy LLC

Regalado Therapy LLC Location: Caldwell, ID (in-home and community, Treasure Valley)

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: $30.00 – $35.00 per hour

Small, family-owned agency helping kids ages 3–21 build daily living, communication, and self-regulation skills in their homes and communities. Paid training at the same rate as direct service, close supervisor support, and intentional matching with families. Requires a Bachelor’s in a human services field (or 24 credits), 1,040 hours experience with developmental disabilities, background check, CPR/First Aid, and reliable transportation.

Employer: ProCare Therapy

ProCare Therapy Location: Caldwell, ID (school-based, on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + benefits)

School-based role supporting students with behavior plans, data collection, and IEP teams using evidence-based strategies. Good fit if you like working in classrooms and collaborating with teachers. Looking for a Bachelor’s in a human services field (or 24 upper-division credits), 1+ year experience with kids with developmental disabilities, and ABA/behavior skills. Offers paid training, RBT reimbursement, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and FSAs.

Employer: Lilypad

Location: Caldwell, ID (office in Nampa, work across Treasure Valley)

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: $22.00 – $30.00 per hour

Locally owned children’s developmental disabilities agency hiring Intervention Technicians, Specialists, and Professionals for one-on-one therapy with kids and teens. Known for flexible hours, training, and growth paths—great for grad students or teachers. Requires enrollment in or completion of a human services degree, background check, driver’s license, and experience with developmental disabilities (more advanced roles need a Bachelor’s or Master’s plus set experience hours).

If you enjoy helping kids grow and you’ve got (or are working on) a human services background, this is a strong moment to apply. Pick the role that fits your schedule and education, and reach out soon while these spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.