Caldwell’s healthcare scene is busy right now — from senior care to high‑paying travel therapy, there’s a mix of hands-on bedside roles and specialty positions hiring.

Here are several solid options if you work in healthcare and want to stay (or land) in Caldwell, ID.

Employer: Visiting Angels Boise, ID

Visiting Angels Boise, ID Location: Caldwell + nearby areas (Nampa, Meridian, etc.)

Caldwell + nearby areas (Nampa, Meridian, etc.) Type: Internship / FT or PT shifts

Pay/Perks: Sign-on bonus up to $500 , weekly bonuses up to $100, weekly pay, health/dental/vision, gym membership

, weekly bonuses up to $100, weekly pay, health/dental/vision, gym membership Great if you want flexible hours and to work one-on-one with seniors in their homes. All shifts available, with training, bonuses, and room to grow in caregiving.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Location: Caldwell, ID

Caldwell, ID Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Salary: $2,092 per week (plus travel benefits)

(plus travel benefits) Ideal for PTs who want strong weekly pay and full travel benefits. Day-one health insurance, 401(k) with match, guaranteed hours, and support from a dedicated recruiter.

Employer: Skyline Med Staff, LLC

Location: Caldwell, ID

Caldwell, ID Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Salary: $1,987 per week

Great for PTs with at least 1 year of recent experience. Offers higher take-home focus, 24/7 recruiter support, health insurance options, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing

Location: Caldwell, ID

Caldwell, ID Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Salary: $2,051 per week

Solid choice if you want strong pay plus day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement, and 24/7 support. New grads are welcome to apply.

Employer: Health Here

Location: Caldwell, ID

Caldwell, ID Type: Full-time

IR RN role focused on pre-, intra-, and post-procedure care. Good fit if you like procedure-based nursing, close monitoring, and detailed documentation in a team setting.

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Location: Caldwell, ID

Caldwell, ID Type: Full-time, Night Shift

Med-surg RN position caring for diverse adult patients. You’ll handle assessments, meds, IVs, telemetry (where used), and patient/family education on a busy night-shift unit.

Employer: NakedMD

Location: Caldwell, ID

Caldwell, ID Type: Full-time

Pay: $50–$60/hour + bonus eligibility

For licensed RNs/NPs who love aesthetics. You’ll do consults and injections (toxins, fillers, biostimulators), build a loyal patient base, and get in-house training from medical directors.

Employer: Spring Fields Senior Living

Location: Caldwell, ID

Caldwell, ID Type: Full-time

Perfect if you’re a licensed Medication Aide who enjoys working with seniors. You’ll handle med passes, documentation, vital signs, and support quality and safety programs in assisted living.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers and agencies have more openings nearby once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.