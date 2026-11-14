Caldwell has a steady flow of driving work right now, from local parts runs to heavy cement hauling. If you like being on the road and staying busy, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Caldwell, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts, help customers in the store, and keep inventory moving. No CDL required, and you get access to benefits even as part-time, plus clear paths to grow your career in a big, stable auto parts brand.

Employer: Laser Land Leveling

Location: Caldwell, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $24.00 per hour, ~50–55 hours/week

Keep parts moving from the warehouse to the field so equipment stays working. This role offers steady overtime hours, a company truck, and a strong benefits package (401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, and more).

Employer: Staker Parson Materials & Construction (Idaho Materials & Construction, a CRH Company)

Location: Based near Caldwell, ID (Middleton/Greenleaf area)

Based near (Middleton/Greenleaf area) Type: Full-time

Pay: Highly competitive base pay (exact rate not listed)

Operate Class A CDL cement tankers, hauling cement and materials between plants and terminals. Good fit if you want a skilled driving job with a large construction company that offers medical, dental, disability, retirement savings, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local driving jobs fill fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.