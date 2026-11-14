Caldwell’s food scene is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, friendly customers, and smelling fresh bread all day, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pilot Company / Pilot Flying J

Pilot Company / Pilot Flying J Location: Caldwell, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.80 – $17.35 per hour

Perks: Weekly pay, free daily meals, 15¢ fuel discount, low-cost health plans for full-time, PTO, family leave, wellness and recognition programs, 401(k), adoption assistance.

You’ll prep and package baked goods, keep the deli area stocked and clean, and follow food safety rules while serving travelers and locals. Good fit if you enjoy teamwork, flexible schedules (nights/weekends/holidays), and want room to learn other roles in the travel center.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Caldwell, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Competitive wages, flexible schedules, access to up to 50% of earned wages before payday, associate discounts, training and growth, health and welfare benefits for eligible staff, vacation/PTO.

You’ll help with dough prep, glazing pastries, baking, icing, and keeping the bakery clean while helping customers at the counter. Great if you like both the creative and technical side of baking and want a steady grocery-store setting.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.