Caldwell’s food plants are gearing up for the busy season, and they’re hiring now. If you don’t mind staying active on your feet, these roles can be a solid way to earn steady pay with strong benefits.

Employer: Jacksons Food Stores / Capitol Kitchen (Capitol Distributing)

Jacksons Food Stores / Capitol Kitchen (Capitol Distributing) Location: Caldwell, ID

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 an hour

Type: Full-time, seasonal (Mon–Fri, some weekends and overtime)

Help turn raw ingredients into packaged foods for convenience stores. This is a hands-on job with lots of movement—walking, lifting up to 40 lbs, and working in cold/wet areas—plus a strong benefits package: paid time off, holidays, 401(k) with 4% match, medical/dental/vision, store discounts, tuition help, and performance bonuses. Seasonal now, with a chance at permanent work if performance is strong.

If something here looks right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.