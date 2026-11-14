Caldwell’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like tech, travel, or fast-paced retail. Here are a few strong picks hiring today.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2780

Walmart Supercenter Location: Caldwell, ID (5108 Cleveland Blvd)

Type: Full-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $16 – $29/hour + performance incentives and possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums

Help customers with TVs, games, and electronics, keep displays stocked, and use your tech know-how to match people with the right gear. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, paid time off, and access to Live Better U (tuition, books, and fees paid by Walmart for approved programs).

Employer: Camping World

Location: Caldwell, ID

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Estimated $50,000 – $75,000+/year (base + uncapped commissions)

Work with RV customers to schedule repairs, give price estimates, and keep them updated on service progress. Good fit if you have service or auto/RV experience and like a mix of customer contact, sales, and admin work, plus benefits, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: Pilot Flying J

Location: Caldwell, ID

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Starting $13.50 – $18.18/hour

Ring up guests, keep shelves stocked, and help keep the store clean for travelers and locals. Weekly pay, free daily meals, fuel discount, low-cost health plans (for full-time), PTO, and chances to move into other roles in the travel center.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.