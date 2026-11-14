undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Several Caldwell Customer Service Jobs With Solid Pay & Perks
Caldwell’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like tech, travel, or fast-paced retail. Here are a few strong picks hiring today.
Entertainment Team Associate – Walmart
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2780
- Location: Caldwell, ID (5108 Cleveland Blvd)
- Type: Full-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)
- Pay: $16 – $29/hour + performance incentives and possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums
Help customers with TVs, games, and electronics, keep displays stocked, and use your tech know-how to match people with the right gear. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, paid time off, and access to Live Better U (tuition, books, and fees paid by Walmart for approved programs).
Service Advisor – Camping World
- Employer: Camping World
- Location: Caldwell, ID
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: Estimated $50,000 – $75,000+/year (base + uncapped commissions)
Work with RV customers to schedule repairs, give price estimates, and keep them updated on service progress. Good fit if you have service or auto/RV experience and like a mix of customer contact, sales, and admin work, plus benefits, PTO, and 401(k).
Cashier – Pilot Flying J
- Employer: Pilot Flying J
- Location: Caldwell, ID
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: Starting $13.50 – $18.18/hour
Ring up guests, keep shelves stocked, and help keep the store clean for travelers and locals. Weekly pay, free daily meals, fuel discount, low-cost health plans (for full-time), PTO, and chances to move into other roles in the travel center.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.