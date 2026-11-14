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🚧 Caldwell ID construction jobs with multiple $80K+ paths
Caldwell’s trades scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like hands‑on work and solid career paths. Here are a few strong options in plumbing and power where you can grow your skills and income.
Plumbing Apprentice/Helper
- Employer: American Rooter & Drain | HVAC | Plumbing
- Location: Caldwell, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, retirement plans, paid on‑the‑job training
No experience needed—this is a true entry‑level spot where they train you from scratch. You’ll assist on residential and commercial plumbing jobs, learn tools and installs, and work a 12‑hour shift, Monday–Friday, with some weekends. Good fit if you’re reliable, like physical work, and want a long‑term trade career.
Substation Estimator
- Employer: Quanta Services / Probst Electric Inc.
- Location: Caldwell, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with company match
This role is for an experienced electrical utility estimator who knows substations, transmission, and distribution work. You’ll handle detailed cost estimates, support project teams nationwide, and help mentor junior estimators inside a large, well‑known utility construction group.
Plumbing Service Technician
- Employer: Right Now Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical
- Location: Caldwell, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000–$140,000/year earning potential
- Benefits: PTO, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), company vehicle, uniforms, iPhone & iPad, training
Perfect for an experienced residential plumber who likes solving problems and talking with homeowners. You’ll diagnose and repair home plumbing issues, present options, and handle service calls for a locally owned, vet‑operated company under new management.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer offers room to grow, and trades skills travel with you.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.