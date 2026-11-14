Caldwell’s trades scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like hands‑on work and solid career paths. Here are a few strong options in plumbing and power where you can grow your skills and income.

Employer: American Rooter & Drain | HVAC | Plumbing

American Rooter & Drain | HVAC | Plumbing Location: Caldwell, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Competitive pay (exact amount not listed) Benefits: Health, dental, vision, retirement plans, paid on‑the‑job training

No experience needed—this is a true entry‑level spot where they train you from scratch. You’ll assist on residential and commercial plumbing jobs, learn tools and installs, and work a 12‑hour shift, Monday–Friday, with some weekends. Good fit if you’re reliable, like physical work, and want a long‑term trade career.

Employer: Quanta Services / Probst Electric Inc.

Location: Caldwell, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with company match

This role is for an experienced electrical utility estimator who knows substations, transmission, and distribution work. You’ll handle detailed cost estimates, support project teams nationwide, and help mentor junior estimators inside a large, well‑known utility construction group.

Employer: Right Now Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical

Location: Caldwell, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$140,000/year earning potential

earning potential Benefits: PTO, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), company vehicle, uniforms, iPhone & iPad, training

Perfect for an experienced residential plumber who likes solving problems and talking with homeowners. You’ll diagnose and repair home plumbing issues, present options, and handle service calls for a locally owned, vet‑operated company under new management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer offers room to grow, and trades skills travel with you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.