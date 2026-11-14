Caldwell has some solid hands-on animal jobs right now, from shelter care to horses and mobile grooming. If you like working outdoors and don’t mind getting dirty, these are worth a look.

Employer: West Valley Humane Society

West Valley Humane Society Location: Caldwell, ID (on-site shelter)

Caldwell, ID (on-site shelter) Type: Full-time (non-exempt) , some part-time options noted

, some part-time options noted Pay: From $14.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, disability, PTO, EAP, employee discount, flexible schedule

Hands-on role caring for shelter animals every day: cleaning kennels, feeding, enrichment, meds, and helping with adoptions and customer service. Great fit if you’re reliable, can handle a fast-paced, physical job, and want steady work with benefits.

Employer: Happy Pup Pamper Camper Mobile Dog Grooming

Happy Pup Pamper Camper Mobile Dog Grooming Location: Based in Caldwell, ID (mobile across Treasure Valley)

Based in Caldwell, ID (mobile across Treasure Valley) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $25.00/hour , depends on experience

, depends on experience Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off, paid training, tools provided

Work one-on-one in a mobile grooming van, bathing and styling dogs (and some cats) while keeping pets safe and calm. They’ll consider an apprenticeship for the right person, so this can be a good way to break into grooming with training and all supplies provided.

Employer: Ride for Joy

Location: Caldwell, ID

Caldwell, ID Type: Part-time (about 15–25 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: From $18.00/hour

Lead care for program horses: prepping for lessons and events, coordinating vet and farrier visits, managing tack, and helping train volunteers. Best for someone 21+ with advanced horsemanship, strong horse-care skills, and a flexible schedule for occasional emergency care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.