Caldwell has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home at West Valley Humane Society. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, these three might be the perfect match.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: West Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 455-5920

Layla is a beautiful gray/blue longhaired cat looking for a calm, loving home to call her own. Her low adoption fee makes it easier to bring home an adult kitty who’s ready to settle in with you.

👉 Meet Layla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: West Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 455-5920

Gargoyle is a gray/blue kitten with lots of growing and learning ahead of him. If you’re ready for kitten energy and playtime, he could be a fun new family member.

👉 Meet Gargoyle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: West Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 455-5920

Sausage is a black and white kitten who’s ready to grow up with a family of his own. If you’re looking for a young cat to raise and bond with, he may be your match.

👉 Meet Sausage and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call West Valley Humane Society at (208) 455-5920 or visit their website to start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Caldwell can also help these kitties find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.