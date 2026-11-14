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🐱 Sweet Caldwell Cats Ready for Adoption at West Valley
Caldwell has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home at West Valley Humane Society. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, these three might be the perfect match.
Layla
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: West Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (208) 455-5920
Layla is a beautiful gray/blue longhaired cat looking for a calm, loving home to call her own. Her low adoption fee makes it easier to bring home an adult kitty who’s ready to settle in with you.
👉 Meet Layla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gargoyle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: West Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (208) 455-5920
Gargoyle is a gray/blue kitten with lots of growing and learning ahead of him. If you’re ready for kitten energy and playtime, he could be a fun new family member.
👉 Meet Gargoyle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sausage
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: West Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (208) 455-5920
Sausage is a black and white kitten who’s ready to grow up with a family of his own. If you’re looking for a young cat to raise and bond with, he may be your match.
👉 Meet Sausage and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call West Valley Humane Society at (208) 455-5920 or visit their website to start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Caldwell can also help these kitties find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.