Caldwell has some wonderful dogs waiting at West Valley Humane Society for their second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, one of these pups might be the perfect match.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: West Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 455-5920

Quince is a handsome cream-colored adult Pit Bull mix looking for a stable, loving home. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle in with a family who will give him structure, exercise, and affection.

👉 Meet Quince and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: West Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 455-5920

Pedro is a small black-and-white Chihuahua mix who would love a cozy lap and a safe home. His compact size makes him a good fit for many living situations, including smaller homes or apartments, as long as he gets daily walks and attention.

👉 Meet Pedro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium)

Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Color: White

White Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: West Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 455-5920

Napoleon Dynamite is a medium-sized white terrier mix with a big name and a lot of potential. As an adult terrier mix, he’ll likely enjoy regular activity, mental games, and time with his people.

👉 Meet Napoleon Dynamite and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Mixed Breed (Large)

Black Mouth Cur / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: West Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 455-5920

Scooter is a large, tan/yellow/fawn Black Mouth Cur mix who will appreciate space to stretch his legs and a person or family who enjoys an active lifestyle. He’s ready for someone who can give him guidance, exercise, and love.

👉 Meet Scooter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (about 10 months)

Young (about 10 months) Gender: Male

Male Weight: About 44 lbs

About 44 lbs Color: Brindle/White

Brindle/White Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: West Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 455-5920

Description from the shelter:

Meet Jax! Puppy energy, playful mischief, and a whole lot of love! Jax is a 10-month-old Pit Bull mix weighing 44 pounds, and he's ready to find a family who can keep up with his puppy adventures! Jax came to us as an owner surrender, and his previous family described him as a friendly boy with plenty of energy to spare! Like many puppies, Jax believes just about everything is a chew toy, but providing him with appropriate toys helps keep those busy teeth occupied.

👉 Meet Jax and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call West Valley Humane Society at (208) 455-5920 or click through to their listings to start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.