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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Caldwell, Idaho
Caldwell has some wonderful dogs waiting at West Valley Humane Society for their second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, one of these pups might be the perfect match.
Quince
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: West Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (208) 455-5920
Quince is a handsome cream-colored adult Pit Bull mix looking for a stable, loving home. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle in with a family who will give him structure, exercise, and affection.
👉 Meet Quince and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pedro
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: West Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (208) 455-5920
Pedro is a small black-and-white Chihuahua mix who would love a cozy lap and a safe home. His compact size makes him a good fit for many living situations, including smaller homes or apartments, as long as he gets daily walks and attention.
👉 Meet Pedro and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Napoleon Dynamite
- Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: West Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (208) 455-5920
Napoleon Dynamite is a medium-sized white terrier mix with a big name and a lot of potential. As an adult terrier mix, he’ll likely enjoy regular activity, mental games, and time with his people.
👉 Meet Napoleon Dynamite and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Scooter
- Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: West Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (208) 455-5920
Scooter is a large, tan/yellow/fawn Black Mouth Cur mix who will appreciate space to stretch his legs and a person or family who enjoys an active lifestyle. He’s ready for someone who can give him guidance, exercise, and love.
👉 Meet Scooter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jax
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young (about 10 months)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: About 44 lbs
- Color: Brindle/White
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: West Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (208) 455-5920
Description from the shelter:
Meet Jax! Puppy energy, playful mischief, and a whole lot of love! Jax is a 10-month-old Pit Bull mix weighing 44 pounds, and he's ready to find a family who can keep up with his puppy adventures! Jax came to us as an owner surrender, and his previous family described him as a friendly boy with plenty of energy to spare! Like many puppies, Jax believes just about everything is a chew toy, but providing him with appropriate toys helps keep those busy teeth occupied.
👉 Meet Jax and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call West Valley Humane Society at (208) 455-5920 or click through to their listings to start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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