Caldwell’s hospital scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses and imaging pros. If you want strong clinical teams and room to learn, these are worth a look.

Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic

Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic Location: Caldwell, ID

Type: PRN / Per Diem (listed under Radiologic Technologist)

(listed under Radiologic Technologist) Salary: Not listed

Perform diagnostic imaging with a focus on patient safety, comfort, and accurate results. Great fit if you like working closely with physicians and nurses and want to keep growing your imaging skills in a team setting.

Employer: West Valley Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Caldwell, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.91 – $52.37 per hour (typical range; most hired below midpoint)

Fast-paced ER with 15 beds and 5 fast-track cardiac chairs and a close-knit team that’s a Unit of Distinction nominee (top 10% of ERs in the company). Good match if you have ER experience and want strong staffing support, generous night/weekend differentials, and big-system benefits in a small-town hospital.

Employer: West Valley Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Caldwell, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.91 – $52.37 per hour (typical range; most hired below midpoint)

Provide critical care in a nationally accredited, 150+ bed hospital with strong outcomes and education support. Ideal if you have ICU experience and want to work with vents, lines, and complex patients while tapping into HCA’s tuition help, loan support, and 401(k) match.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and throw in an application—you can always decide later after you talk with a recruiter.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.