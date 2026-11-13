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🔧 Caldwell ID building & grounds jobs with multiple openings
Caldwell’s maintenance scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already handy with tools and equipment. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.
Janitorial Maintenance
- Employer: Pilot Company (Pilot Flying J)
- Location: Caldwell, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.45 – $21.10 per hour
Keep the travel center clean and running smooth—restrooms, showers, trash, light repairs—while helping guests on the road. Weekly pay, fuel discount, free daily meals, low-cost health plans for full-time, PTO, family leave, 401(k), and room to cross-train into other roles.
Food Plant Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Capitol Distributing
- Location: Caldwell, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30.00 – $35.00 per hour (DOE)
Hands-on role keeping food packaging equipment (conveyors, flow wrappers, labelers, metal detectors) in top shape, Monday–Friday 6:00am–2:30pm with some overtime/on-call. Strong benefits: PTO, holidays, 401(k) with 4% match, medical/dental/vision, fuel and store discounts, tuition help, bonuses, and growth in a busy food plant.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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