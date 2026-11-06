🏥 Caldwell, ID Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical Roles Open Now

Caldwell’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both hands-on patient care and leadership. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: TalentBurst, Inc (Health & Life Sciences)

TalentBurst, Inc (Health & Life Sciences) Location: Caldwell, ID (1717 Arlington, Caldwell, ID 83605)

(1717 Arlington, Caldwell, ID 83605) Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 40 hrs/week , 10-hour day shifts (approx. 10:00 AM–6:30 PM)

, 10-hour (approx. 10:00 AM–6:30 PM) Pay: $1,270 per week (based on 10-hour shifts; stipend TBD)

Work in a 6-OR hospital setting handling instrument decontamination and sterilization with modern equipment (steam sterilizers, VPRO, Medivator, etc.). Ideal if you have 1+ year sterile processing experience and certification (preferred) and want steady hours, scrubs provided, and a focused allied health role.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Caldwell, ID

Type: Full-time

Join the dialysis team supporting patients through their treatments under RN supervision. You’ll set up and run hemodialysis machines, monitor vitals, help with access care, and keep the clinic clean and safe. Great fit if you have a PCT certification, like direct patient care, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting regularly.

Employer: Terry Reilly Health Services

Location: Caldwell, ID (Arlington clinic)

Type: Full-time

Lead behavioral health services in a community health setting that integrates medical, dental, and mental health care. This role suits a licensed therapist (LPC, LCPC, LMSW, LCSW, LMFT) with 3+ years’ experience and some supervisory or team lead background. Perks include affordable medical insurance, 403B/401a retirement plans, generous PTO, 9.5 paid holidays, CE funds, licensure reimbursement, in-house supervision, and potential loan forgiveness.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.