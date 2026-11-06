🐶 Playful, Shy & Silly Dogs Ready for Adoption in Caldwell

Looking for a loyal friend in Caldwell, ID? These adoptable dogs at West Valley Humane Society are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.

Breed: American Bulldog mix

American Bulldog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Black/White

Black/White Size: Not listed (young, growing dog)

Not listed (young, growing dog) Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: West Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 455-5920

Billy Bob is a handsome young American Bulldog mix with striking black and white markings. He’s looking for a family who can give him guidance, structure, and plenty of love as he grows into adulthood.

👉 Meet Billy Bob and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Mixed Breed (Large)

Black Mouth Cur / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby (about 3 months)

(about 3 months) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Weight: About 20 lbs (still growing)

About 20 lbs (still growing) Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: West Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 455-5920

Nimbus is a “little cloud of puppy mischief” with a spunky, sometimes sassy side. He can show a bit of attitude, but once he settles, his sweet nature shines through. He’s still learning about the big world, so he’ll need a patient home ready for training, playtime, and puppy guidance.

👉 Meet Nimbus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Large)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Young (about 9 months)

Young (about 9 months) Gender: Female

Color: Merle

Merle Weight: About 42 lbs

About 42 lbs Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: West Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 455-5920

Indigo is a beautiful young Lab mix who came in as a stray, so her past is unknown. She’s friendly but a bit shy at first. With gentle encouragement and time, she’s expected to gain confidence and show more of her sweet personality. She’ll do best with a calm, patient family willing to help her blossom.

👉 Meet Indigo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Doberman Pinscher / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Doberman Pinscher / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (about 11 months)

Young (about 11 months) Gender: Female

Color: Cream

Cream Weight: About 35 lbs

About 35 lbs Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: West Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 455-5920

Tempest is a playful, adventurous Doberman mix with lots of energy. She’s undersocialized and can be skittish with new people, so she’ll need a patient adopter who can go slow, build trust, and help her learn that the world is a safe place. Once she warms up, she’s eager to make friends and have fun.

👉 Meet Tempest and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby (about 5 months)

(about 5 months) Gender: Male

Color: Black/White

Black/White Weight: About 30 lbs (still growing)

About 30 lbs (still growing) Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: West Valley Humane Society

Phone: (208) 455-5920

Lancelot is a “knight in shining fur” with a big heart and lots of puppy curiosity. He came in as a stray, and he’s known for his adventurous habit of wanting to taste-test just about anything that fits in his mouth. He’ll need a home ready for puppy-proofing, training, and plenty of positive guidance.

👉 Meet Lancelot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Caldwell, ID area and one of these dogs caught your eye, please call West Valley Humane Society at (208) 455-5920 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing these pups with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.