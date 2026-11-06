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🐶 Playful, Shy & Silly Dogs Ready for Adoption in Caldwell
Looking for a loyal friend in Caldwell, ID? These adoptable dogs at West Valley Humane Society are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.
Billy Bob
- Breed: American Bulldog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Size: Not listed (young, growing dog)
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: West Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (208) 455-5920
Billy Bob is a handsome young American Bulldog mix with striking black and white markings. He’s looking for a family who can give him guidance, structure, and plenty of love as he grows into adulthood.
👉 Meet Billy Bob and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nimbus
- Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby (about 3 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White
- Weight: About 20 lbs (still growing)
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: West Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (208) 455-5920
Nimbus is a “little cloud of puppy mischief” with a spunky, sometimes sassy side. He can show a bit of attitude, but once he settles, his sweet nature shines through. He’s still learning about the big world, so he’ll need a patient home ready for training, playtime, and puppy guidance.
👉 Meet Nimbus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Indigo
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Young (about 9 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Merle
- Weight: About 42 lbs
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: West Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (208) 455-5920
Indigo is a beautiful young Lab mix who came in as a stray, so her past is unknown. She’s friendly but a bit shy at first. With gentle encouragement and time, she’s expected to gain confidence and show more of her sweet personality. She’ll do best with a calm, patient family willing to help her blossom.
👉 Meet Indigo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tempest
- Breed: Doberman Pinscher / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young (about 11 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Weight: About 35 lbs
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: West Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (208) 455-5920
Tempest is a playful, adventurous Doberman mix with lots of energy. She’s undersocialized and can be skittish with new people, so she’ll need a patient adopter who can go slow, build trust, and help her learn that the world is a safe place. Once she warms up, she’s eager to make friends and have fun.
👉 Meet Tempest and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lancelot
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby (about 5 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Weight: About 30 lbs (still growing)
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: West Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (208) 455-5920
Lancelot is a “knight in shining fur” with a big heart and lots of puppy curiosity. He came in as a stray, and he’s known for his adventurous habit of wanting to taste-test just about anything that fits in his mouth. He’ll need a home ready for puppy-proofing, training, and plenty of positive guidance.
👉 Meet Lancelot and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Caldwell, ID area and one of these dogs caught your eye, please call West Valley Humane Society at (208) 455-5920 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing these pups with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.