🎁 Free Finds in Caldwell — Handy Home & Fall Decor Deals

Caldwell neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from fall decor to everyday basics. Here are a few you can pick up around town.

Item: Dried corn stalks for decor

Condition: Natural, dried

Location: Heritage Meadows, Caldwell, ID

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect for fall decorations, porch displays, or craft projects. These are natural dried corn stalks, offered as FREE pick-up only. Great if you’re decorating for autumn or Halloween and want that rustic look without spending money.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Plastic hangers

Condition: Not specified (plastic, used/extra)

Location: Beech St, Caldwell, ID

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is giving away plastic hangers with porch pick-up. Handy if you’re organizing closets, hanging kids’ clothes, or setting up a new place and don’t want to buy a bunch of hangers.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.