undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Free Finds in Caldwell — Handy Home & Fall Decor Deals
Caldwell neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from fall decor to everyday basics. Here are a few you can pick up around town.
Dried Corn Stalks for Decoration
Item: Dried corn stalks for decor
Condition: Natural, dried
Location: Heritage Meadows, Caldwell, ID
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect for fall decorations, porch displays, or craft projects. These are natural dried corn stalks, offered as FREE pick-up only. Great if you’re decorating for autumn or Halloween and want that rustic look without spending money.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Hangers
Item: Plastic hangers
Condition: Not specified (plastic, used/extra)
Location: Beech St, Caldwell, ID
Source: nextdoor.com
A neighbor is giving away plastic hangers with porch pick-up. Handy if you’re organizing closets, hanging kids’ clothes, or setting up a new place and don’t want to buy a bunch of hangers.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.