🚌 Caldwell, ID Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Caldwell’s trucking and transport scene is busy right now, with solid options for CDL drivers and techs. If you like being on the road or under the hood, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: D.P. Nicoli Inc.

D.P. Nicoli Inc. Location: Caldwell / Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role mixes driving and yard work: you’ll haul and secure equipment (often with an articulating boom crane), then help with yard tasks when not on the road. 100% employee-owned company, employer-paid medical/dental/vision, ESOP, PTO, holidays (including your birthday), and annual bonus.

Employer: Builders FirstSource

Location: Caldwell, ID (Millwork)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Home-daily delivery work hauling building materials to job sites and homes, with a strong focus on safety and customer service. Offers competitive pay, full benefits, steady hours, and career growth with a major national building materials company.

Employer: Jackson Group Peterbilt

Location: Caldwell, ID

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: Based on experience and certifications

Hands-on shop role diagnosing and repairing trucks and equipment, ideal if you have 5+ years as an auto/diesel/heavy equipment tech. Comes with 401(k) with employer contribution, health/dental/vision, PTO and holidays from day one, uniforms, and tool allowance.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.