🏭 Caldwell, ID Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Caldwell’s industrial side is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like moving, making, and fixing things. If you want steady hours and room to grow, these local manufacturing and warehouse jobs are worth a look.

Employer: High Country Plastics (listed via MAKS Plastics )

High Country Plastics (listed via ) Location: Caldwell, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour

Help finish molded plastic parts used in RV, marine, and custom products. You’ll trim, assemble, and inspect parts using tools like routers, saws, and air tools in a fast-paced shop. Includes health, dental, vision, retirement with 4% match, and chances to learn more equipment and move up.

Employer: Capitol Distributing (via Jacksons Food Stores)

(via Jacksons Food Stores) Location: Caldwell, ID

Type: Full-time (includes one weekend day , overtime as needed)

(includes , overtime as needed) Pay: $18–$22/hour + bonuses and differentials

Keep a 300,000 sq ft distribution center running by moving pallets with a standing forklift in regular and freezer areas. This role comes with 15 days PTO, 6 paid holidays, 401(k) with 4% match, medical/dental/vision, fuel and store discounts, tuition help, and performance bonuses.

Employer: CBH Homes

Location: Caldwell, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (described as competitive wages)

Run industrial saws to cut lumber for roof and floor trusses. You’ll read measurements, check quality, and keep equipment in good shape while working closely with the truss assembly team. Offers 100% employer-paid health care (medical, dental, vision), quarterly bonuses, retirement with match, PTO, and annual growth reviews.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.