💰 Caldwell property tax bills now in letter format, 20% paid

Property tax collections are underway in Caldwell County.

Sheriff Don Weedman told the Caldwell Fiscal Court that 8,177 property tax bills have been mailed, and 1,604 have already been paid — about 19.64% of the total.

This year, bills look different. Instead of postcards, they are now letter-sized. Weedman said the change was needed because postcards caused problems with P.O. boxes and postal equipment. The new bills are designed to be easier to read and easier to return with your payment.

Weedman also noted that returned mail is down this year, and his office has been very busy with residents coming in to pay.

If you own property in Caldwell County, watch your mail for the new letter-sized tax bill and use it to send or bring in your payment.