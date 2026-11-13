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Calcasieu Parish
🚧 West College St. eastbound lane closure on Nov. 18
9 days ago
🚧 West College St. eastbound lane closed Nov. 18 for maintenance
The far right eastbound lane of West College Street from Darrell's to the intersection with LA 385 (Ryan St.) in Calcasieu Parish will be closed on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This closure is for roadway maintenance. The I-210 East off-ramp will stay open during this work.
If you drive, walk, or bike in this area, plan for delays and use extra caution near the construction zone.
For updates, you can:
- Call 511 (or 1-888-ROAD-511 / 1-888-762-3511 for out-of-state)
- Visit www.511la.org
- Check www.dotd.la.gov (MyDOTD) or DOTD’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
More Info: https://wwwapps.dotd.la.gov/administration/announc...
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