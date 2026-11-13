🚧 West College St. eastbound lane closed Nov. 18 for maintenance

The far right eastbound lane of West College Street from Darrell's to the intersection with LA 385 (Ryan St.) in Calcasieu Parish will be closed on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This closure is for roadway maintenance. The I-210 East off-ramp will stay open during this work.

If you drive, walk, or bike in this area, plan for delays and use extra caution near the construction zone.

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