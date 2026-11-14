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Calaveras County
🚧 Lane controls and full closure on SR-4, 26 & 49 in Calaveras
13 days ago
🚧 Calaveras road work and closure schedule next week
Caltrans will be doing construction and maintenance on State Routes 4, 26, and 49 in Calaveras County next week, with lane controls and one full closure.
State Route 4
- Horseshoe Drive: One-way traffic control for drainage work Mon–Fri, Nov 16–20, 7:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
- Avery: Shoulder closure for drainage work Mon–Fri, Nov 16–20, 7:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
- Tipton House Rd to Dorrington: One-way control for tree work Tue, Nov 17, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
- Summit Level Rd to Camp Connell: One-way control Tue, Nov 17, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
- Douglas Flat to Pennsylvania Gulch: One-way control Wed, Nov 18, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
State Route 26
- West side SR-26/49 intersection (Main St to SR-49): Full highway closure for construction Mon, Aug 24, 7:00 a.m. through Mon, Dec 7, 2026, 7:00 a.m.
- Sandy Gulch Rd to Centennial Mine Rd: One-way control for tree work Tue–Fri, Nov 17–20, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
State Route 49
- Mountain Ranch Rd to Treat Ave: Overnight shoulder closure for pothole work Tue–Thu, Nov 17–19, 8:00 p.m.–7:00 a.m.
- Frogtown Rd to Mayo Rd: One-way control for tree work Thu, Nov 19, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
- Court St to Gold Oak Rd: Overnight shoulder closure for pothole work Thu–Fri, Nov 19–20, 8:00 p.m.–7:00 a.m.
If you drive these routes, allow extra time or use alternate roads during the listed hours.
More Info: Traffic Advisory Calaveras County 11/13/26 | Caltr...
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