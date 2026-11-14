🚧 Calaveras road work and closure schedule next week

Caltrans will be doing construction and maintenance on State Routes 4, 26, and 49 in Calaveras County next week, with lane controls and one full closure.

State Route 4

Horseshoe Drive : One-way traffic control for drainage work Mon–Fri, Nov 16–20, 7:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

: One-way traffic control for drainage work Avery : Shoulder closure for drainage work Mon–Fri, Nov 16–20, 7:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

: Shoulder closure for drainage work Tipton House Rd to Dorrington : One-way control for tree work Tue, Nov 17, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

: One-way control for tree work Summit Level Rd to Camp Connell : One-way control Tue, Nov 17, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

: One-way control Douglas Flat to Pennsylvania Gulch: One-way control Wed, Nov 18, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

State Route 26

West side SR-26/49 intersection (Main St to SR-49) : Full highway closure for construction Mon, Aug 24, 7:00 a.m. through Mon, Dec 7, 2026, 7:00 a.m.

: for construction Sandy Gulch Rd to Centennial Mine Rd: One-way control for tree work Tue–Fri, Nov 17–20, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

State Route 49

Mountain Ranch Rd to Treat Ave : Overnight shoulder closure for pothole work Tue–Thu, Nov 17–19, 8:00 p.m.–7:00 a.m.

: Overnight shoulder closure for pothole work Frogtown Rd to Mayo Rd : One-way control for tree work Thu, Nov 19, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

: One-way control for tree work Court St to Gold Oak Rd: Overnight shoulder closure for pothole work Thu–Fri, Nov 19–20, 8:00 p.m.–7:00 a.m.

If you drive these routes, allow extra time or use alternate roads during the listed hours.