Calaveras County Public Works crews are preparing snowplows and other road equipment at County maintenance yards across the Sierra foothills and mountain communities for possible El Niño winter storms, including snow, ice, and heavy rain. Drivers are urged to slow down, leave extra space between cars, watch for changing road and weather conditions, keep clear of road crews, and understand that downed trees, power lines, or other obstructions may delay plowing. Residents can help by keeping vehicles off residential roads during storms, not placing items in the roadway, keeping views clear at driveways and intersections, and by checking local weather, road reports, and emergency alerts; more winter road information is available at the Calaveras County Public Works Winter Road Information page: https://publicworks.calaverasgov.us/Winter-Road-Information. For questions about roads, maintenance, or sandbags, call (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Calaveras County Public Works Department