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Calais
🛒 Calais, Maine Retail Jobs – Multiple Openings Around $15+/hr
2 days ago
Calais has a few solid retail roles right now, especially if you like cars or flexible, on‑your‑feet work. Good mix of part‑time and full‑time with room to grow.
Parts Specialist (Part-Time)
- Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Calais, ME
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.10 – $19.50/hour
- Help customers find the right auto parts, work the register, handle returns, and keep shelves stocked. Comes with 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, health benefits, PTO, and tuition assistance.
Parts Specialist (Full-Time)
- Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Calais, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.10 – $19.50/hour
- Similar duties as the part-time role, but full-time hours and full access to O’Reilly’s benefits and career growth path. Good fit if you like customer service and have an interest in cars.
Retail Service Specialist
- Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Calais, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.10 – $19.50/hour
- Lead the store team on your shift, support the manager, and keep customer service and store operations running smoothly. Great step up if you have retail experience and want shift lead/management responsibilities.
Master Merchandiser
- Employer: Driveline Retail Merchandising
- Location: Calais, ME (stores within ~25 miles)
- Type: Part-time, flexible/variable hours
- Pay: $15.85/hour
- Visit different stores to set displays, stock shelves, and audit products. Make your own schedule, work independently, and get access to telemedicine, vision/dental options, 401(k), and employee discounts if eligible.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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