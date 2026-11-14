Calais has a few solid retail roles right now, especially if you like cars or flexible, on‑your‑feet work. Good mix of part‑time and full‑time with room to grow.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Calais, ME

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.10 – $19.50/hour

Help customers find the right auto parts, work the register, handle returns, and keep shelves stocked. Comes with 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, health benefits, PTO, and tuition assistance.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Calais, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.10 – $19.50/hour

Similar duties as the part-time role, but full-time hours and full access to O’Reilly’s benefits and career growth path. Good fit if you like customer service and have an interest in cars.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Calais, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.10 – $19.50/hour

Lead the store team on your shift, support the manager, and keep customer service and store operations running smoothly. Great step up if you have retail experience and want shift lead/management responsibilities.

Employer: Driveline Retail Merchandising

Location: Calais, ME (stores within ~25 miles)

Type: Part-time, flexible/variable hours

Pay: $15.85/hour

Visit different stores to set displays, stock shelves, and audit products. Make your own schedule, work independently, and get access to telemedicine, vision/dental options, 401(k), and employee discounts if eligible.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.