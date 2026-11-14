Calabasas neighbors are sharing some handy free items and local help this week. If you’re setting up a home office or freshening up your space, these deals are worth a look.

Item: Tempered glass office chair mat

Condition: Clear glass panel, approx. 3.5' x 4'

Location: Morrison Ranch Estates, Agoura Hills, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This clear tempered glass chair mat is great for protecting floors under your desk chair. The size is about 3.5 feet by 4 feet, so it should fit under most standard desks and rolling chairs.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Octagonal wall mirror with wooden frame

Condition: Described as elegant, good for decor

Location: Morrison Ranch Estates, Agoura Hills, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This octagon-shaped mirror has a wooden frame and is described as elegant, making it a nice accent for an entryway, hallway, or bedroom.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Corner office desk with hutch and shelving

Condition: Desk and hutch still available; book shelves already claimed

Location: Morrison Ranch Estates, Agoura Hills, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Details from the poster:

Height: about 79 inches

about Shelf depth: about 14 inches

about Configuration: Able to change configuration

This is a spacious corner desk with built-in shelving and drawers, ideal for a home office setup. Note that the post says “Make an offer”, so you may need to discuss price or terms with the poster.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Service: Home organizing, packing, and unpacking help

Location: Greater Mulwood, Calabasas, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster offers help with home organizing, packing, and unpacking. They invite you to text or call and mention that you can see their page on Nextdoor for reviews. Check the listing for contact details and any costs or terms.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items and local help in Calabasas and nearby neighborhoods tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and contact the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.