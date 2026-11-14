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🎁 Free Home Office Finds & Help in Calabasas Area
Calabasas neighbors are sharing some handy free items and local help this week. If you’re setting up a home office or freshening up your space, these deals are worth a look.
Free Tempered Glass Office Chair Mat
Item: Tempered glass office chair mat
Condition: Clear glass panel, approx. 3.5' x 4'
Location: Morrison Ranch Estates, Agoura Hills, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
This clear tempered glass chair mat is great for protecting floors under your desk chair. The size is about 3.5 feet by 4 feet, so it should fit under most standard desks and rolling chairs.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Octagonal Wooden Framed Mirror
Item: Octagonal wall mirror with wooden frame
Condition: Described as elegant, good for decor
Location: Morrison Ranch Estates, Agoura Hills, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
This octagon-shaped mirror has a wooden frame and is described as elegant, making it a nice accent for an entryway, hallway, or bedroom.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Corner Office Desk with Shelving
Item: Corner office desk with hutch and shelving
Condition: Desk and hutch still available; book shelves already claimed
Location: Morrison Ranch Estates, Agoura Hills, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Details from the poster:
- Height: about 79 inches
- Shelf depth: about 14 inches
- Configuration: Able to change configuration
This is a spacious corner desk with built-in shelving and drawers, ideal for a home office setup. Note that the post says “Make an offer”, so you may need to discuss price or terms with the poster.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Home Organizing, Packing & Unpacking Help
Service: Home organizing, packing, and unpacking help
Location: Greater Mulwood, Calabasas, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
The poster offers help with home organizing, packing, and unpacking. They invite you to text or call and mention that you can see their page on Nextdoor for reviews. Check the listing for contact details and any costs or terms.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items and local help in Calabasas and nearby neighborhoods tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and contact the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.