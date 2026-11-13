The City of Calabasas is accepting applications for its Boards and Commissions and the Mayor’s Youth Council until Friday, December 11, 2026, at 5:00 PM. Openings include work in environmental protection, historic preservation, parks and recreation, planning, public safety, and traffic and transportation, and most positions require applicants to be Calabasas residents and registered voters, with separate rules for the Mayor’s Youth Council. Apply through the online Boards and Commissions Application Portal: Boards and Commissions Application Portal and see the full recruitment notice and position details here: Recruitment Notice.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Calabasas - Government