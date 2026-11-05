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Agoura Hills
Free Sandbag Pickup Event in Agoura Hills
5 days ago
The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) will offer free filled sandbags on Saturday, November 7, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Fire Station 89, 29575 Canwood St., Agoura Hills, CA 91301, to help residents get ready for rainy weather and possible storms.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Calabasas - Government
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