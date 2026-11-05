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Agoura Hills

Free Sandbag Pickup Event in Agoura Hills

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJJaN_1GpfVyAB00

The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) will offer free filled sandbags on Saturday, November 7, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Fire Station 89, 29575 Canwood St., Agoura Hills, CA 91301, to help residents get ready for rainy weather and possible storms.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Calabasas - Government

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