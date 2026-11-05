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Calabasas

E-waste drop-off event at Albertson’s Nov. 7

7 days ago
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Residents can drop off unwanted electronics at Albertson’s on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. during an E‑Waste Roundup. For details on proper waste disposal, including battery recycling, visit the city’s Environmental Outreach Page: https://www.cityofcalabasas.com/government/public-works/environmental-outreach

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Calabasas - Government

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