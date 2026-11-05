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Calabasas

Author Lee Goldberg to visit Calabasas Library

7 days ago
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The Calabasas Library will host #1 New York Times bestselling author Lee Goldberg for a talk on his new book Split Screen, set in Calabasas and nearby areas, on Tuesday, November 17 at 6:00 p.m. in Founders Hall at the Calabasas Library. Author and producer Phoef Sutton will join the discussion about the book and writing, and books will be sold on site by Mystery Ink, with both authors signing books after the talk. Admission is free.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Calabasas Library

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