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🛒 Multiple Cairo, GA Retail Jobs With Hourly Pay & Perks
Cairo’s retail scene is steady right now, with a mix of flexible part-time work and growth-focused store roles. Here are a few solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet.
General Manager I - Store 6370
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Cairo, GA
- Type: Full-time management (listed as internship, but 50–55 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a busy auto parts store, coach a team, and own sales and profit goals. This is a hands-on role with long shifts, lots of customer contact, and responsibility for hiring, training, inventory, and store standards.
Hallmark Merchandiser (Part-Time)
- Employer: Hallmark
- Location: Cairo, GA 39828
- Type: Part-time, 7–8 hrs/week, variable schedule
- Pay: $15.00–$17.00 per hour
Work mostly on your own in local stores, stocking and organizing Hallmark cards and gifts. Good fit if you want light, flexible hours, paid training, and don’t mind physical work and extra hours around major holidays.
Retail Sales Consultant
- Employer: Sun Com Mobile
- Location: Cairo, GA
- Type: Hourly + commission, in-store
- Pay: From $12.00 per hour (plus commission)
Help customers choose the right wireless products, handle sales and cash, and keep the store stocked. Bilingual English/Spanish is a plus, and there are benefits like health insurance, PTO, and a 401(k).
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—retail roles in Cairo open and close fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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