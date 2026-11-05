Chamber Silent Auction Offers Botox Package

The Cairo-Grady County Chamber of Commerce Annual Silent Auction will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at American Legion Post 122 in Cairo, GA and will include a self-care package with 25 units of Botox administered by a qualified medical professional. Guests can enjoy an evening of fellowship, refreshments, and bidding on items that support the Chamber’s work, including this Botox package donated by Dental Associates of Southwest Georgia.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cairo-Grady County Chamber of Commerce