Prince George

Prince George may look a lot like his dad’s side of the family, but he seems to have inherited his mom Kate Middleton‘s drawing talent. There’s just one problem: After seeing his most recent creation, some royal watchers are convinced that he’s just copying another artist — and that his parents must be encouraging him to do it.

George’s drawing of a kingfisher is seriously impressive, especially for someone his age… but was this artwork really all his doing?

Prince William showed off George’s drawing in a magazine.

While working as a guest editor on the new issue of the UK’s Country Life magazine, William chose to publish one of his 13-year-old son’s recent drawings. He is the future king of England, sure, but who doesn’t want to show off something cool their kid made?

“This beautiful picture of a kingfisher was drawn by Prince George, aged 12 at the time, and offers a glimpse into the young royal’s artistic talents and growing curiosity about the natural world,” said the magazine when sharing George’s work on Instagram.

This is a much better bird than most adults could draw, and while most of the commenters on Instagram are sharing just how blown away they are by George’s talent, many royal watchers are questioning it.

People are accusing him of plagiarizing.

After people discovered that George’s drawing mirrored a kingfisher drawing tutorial online, they seem to be feeling a bit misled, especially judging by the comments that are being shared on Reddit.

“His parents suck for trying to pass this off as the original work of the most talented heir ever. And they suck for always ignoring their other two kids—Charlotte [will be] 12, surely she’s done some brag-worthy things by now?” one commenter wrote. “All they had to do was credit the original artist, which isn’t George’s fault.”

Another person added, “The child is old enough to learn about accountability. I’m sure he’s already learning about being born ‘special’. Making mistakes is fine and human. Royals are human just like the rest of, despite what they’ve been told.”

Some royal watchers are actually coming to George’s defense, though.

Others are pointing out that drawing tutorials and copying other works is just how kids (and people in general) learn how to draw — why hold that against George when his drawing does show talent?

“He’s a child. So what he used a tutorial,” one commenter said. “William saying George drew it isn’t a lie. He’s just a proud dad showing off his son’s artwork.”

Maybe it really is as simple as that.

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