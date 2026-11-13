Brooklyn Collapsed Building

Travis Ball/Billboard via Getty Images

New York emergency crews rushed to the scene of a collapsed flat in Brooklyn on November 11, 2026. Dozens of people became trapped in the rubble. As time passed, the situation became more dire. More than 250 emergency responders and firefighters showed up at the site in hopes of saving as many lives as possible.



The collapse killed at least eight people, and the search continues. One man spoke to his wife on the phone as the tragedy unfolded, hoping she and their two young children would make it out alive.

Some families experienced miracles.

Though the collapse took the lives of eight victims and injured at least 18 others, many continue to count their blessings. Anderson Velez, a 35-year-old father, told the New York Post that he was talking to his wife on the phone when the building collapsed.

“She called me when the building collapsed while she was inside with rubble on top of her. She was screaming for someone to help get my son out, and then the call cut off,” he recalled.

Velez shared that his wife and his children, 7 and 2, were rescued and expected to be OK.

Another man arrived at the scene desperate to find his wife. “I’ve heard nothing. She’s inside the building. She’s pregnant,” he told Eyewitness News.

While speaking to reporters, he saw his wife brought out of the building on a stretcher. The man shared good news that his wife is expected to be OK,

“I’m very happy. I want to thank all of you guys,” he said.

Thousands praised emergency responders.

Seeing the building collapse saddened many.

“Seeing the inside of the rooms exposed like a dollhouse is insane. Really hoping everyone made it out safe,” one person wrote.

“This photo is so surreal,” another person agreed. “ I pray everyone turns out okay.”

New York City is one of the most resilient places in the United States. Many thanked first responders for showing up for the victims and doing what they do best.

“Praying for everyone’s safety. New York is lucky to have the finest looking out for them,” a comment reads.

This person wants to help. “Lord have mercy! My neighborhood, so have to see how I can help. Thank you @FDNYfor all you’re doing,” they wrote.

The mayor shared condolences with victims.

The residential collapse occurred at 1321 Flatbush Avenue around 4 p.m. Though crews were working on an excavation project next door, the exact cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

“This has been a devastating evening and morning for our city,” New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in a news conference. “We are mourning too many people who we love.”

Julie Menin, the City Council speaker, shared the mayor’s gratitude and prayers.

“Today, my colleagues and I joined New Yorkers across the five boroughs in mourning the eight lives that were lost in the tragic collapse of a building in Flatbush,” she said. “We’re incredibly grateful for the approximately 250 first responders who raced to the scene and who have been working tirelessly throughout the night on these heroic rescue efforts.”

Officials confirmed eight people died in the collapse, including Nicole Daniela Rodriguez, 9, Kevin Santiago Reyes Gonzalez, 10, Gabriel Siguencia, 22, Mamadou Barry, 23, Edgar Santiago Sapón Gutierrez, 26, José Luis Caguana, 27, Juan Daniel Salvada Guzman, 31, and an unidentified 35-year-old man.

READ NEXT:Dad Took Daughters, 12 & 8, With Him to Work & All 3 Were Killed in Catastrophic Building Explosion