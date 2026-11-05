Christa Pike’s Failed Execution Is Facing Renewed Scrutiny After Details of Possible Rare Blood Cancer Emerge

Lethal Injection Chamber

The Christa Pike execution saga continues more than a month after the 50-year-old death row inmate survived two doses of pentobarbital. Though officials have not determined why the attempted lethal injection failed, a January 2026 court filing from Pike’s attorneys may hold answers.



Pike reportedly has myeloproliferative disorder, a rare form of blood cancer, that attorneys warned could make lethal injection both very painful and dangerous for Pike. Her legal team tried to avoid what happened on September 30, 2026, but it seems as if their concerns fell on deaf ears.

Pike’s illness has serious side effects.

According to court documents obtained by People, Pike’s legal team submitted a claim on January 8, stating her planned execution violated the First, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendments. Due to her condition, a lethal injection would “very likely to result in unnecessary and superadded pain and suffering, terror, and disgrace.”

Pike reportedly has elevated blood platelets that could cause her to develop a dangerous amount of fluid in her lungs, known as pulmonary edema.

“A pulmonary edema is not simply painful or uncomfortable; it can create a sense of suffocating or drowning that has been likened by experts to the sensation intentionally induced by the practice of waterboarding—an unambiguous form of outright torture,” her legal team wrote.

The attorneys claim Pike also has issues with her veins.

Beyond the dangers of developing pulmonary edema, her attorneys also shared Pike’s troubled history with blood draws. Per the filing, prison staff used butterfly needles while taking blood during her incarceration because they are a “feasible and readily implemented alternative that significantly reduces the substantial risk of unnecessary pain and suffering posed.”

During the failed execution, staff reportedly had trouble with Pike’s IV lines, which could correlate with her medical condition.

Pike stayed in a hospital for ten days following the botched execution.

When Pike entered the execution chamber, she did not consider that the lethal injection wouldn’t work. Instead, she came to grips with her fate.

“I had not contemplated life beyond that night,” Pike shared in a statement obtained by CBS News a month after the execution attempt.

“Several days later I woke up alone in a hospital confused and in pain,” she said in a statement dictated to her lawyers. “There hasn’t been a moment since that night when I haven’t been in pain. My body hurts. My arms hurt. My hands hurt. My throat hurts. I still struggle to speak. And the pain isn’t just physical. There is pain in my mind and in my soul.”

Pike, the only female on Tennessee’s death row, would be the first woman executed in more than 200 years. A judge sentenced her to death in the 1995 slaying of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer. Pike shared that she’s not sure why she survived that night, or what her future will look like.

“I am searching for meaning in what happened to me,” Pike said. “One thing that has given me strength is the extraordinary love and support I have received from people around the world. I am overwhelmed by the kindness and prayers of people I have known for years and complete strangers who have never met me.”

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee suspended all executions through 2026 pending the results of a third-party investigation.

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