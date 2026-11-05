Ohio Woman Begs 911 for Help After Ambulance Driver Allegedly Abandons Her Mid-Transport

Ambulance Dispatcher

No one wants to call 911 or take an ambulance ride, but sometimes, it’s necessary in order to save their lives. Paramedics take an oath to unselfishly care for the sick and injured, and most take their jobs very seriously.



A paramedic in Ohio allegedly abandoned an ambulance traveling from Toledo to Cleveland while transporting Lema Tackett-Kuscmaul. From the back of the ambulance, Tackett-Kuscmaul called 911 to report the missing driver and begged for help.

Tackett-Kuscmaul told 911 the driver took off.

Fox 8 reported Tackett-Kuscmaul frantically called for help after the Lynx EMS driver allegedly left her and an EMT stranded on the city’s West side. Tackett-Kuscmaul told the news station she was traveling by private ambulance to the Cleveland Clinic for treatment of a spinal injury.

“Please get someone out to help me. I’m begging you. She said she’s done driving. She said she’s taking an Uber. She’s leaving us,” Tackett-Kuscmaul said in the 911 call reviewed by Fox 8.

The incident terrified Tackett-Kuscmaul.

Thankfully, the second paramedic stayed with Tackett-Kuscmaul until the Cleveland EMS arrived

“I was screaming. I was definitely screaming at the top of my lungs,” she explained. “The guy in the back with me was wondering where she is. They were trying to get me to take, I wanted the aspirin to keep me from having a heart attack, and it’s like total chaos.”

The Lynx paramedic stayed with Tackett-Kuscmaul until she got to the hospital safely.

Lynx EMS released a statement following the eventful transport.

Though the spokesperson did not address the driver’s behavior or consequences, the company assured they will handle it appropriately.

Patient safety and quality care are of the utmost importance to us and responsibilities we take very seriously. Upon becoming aware of the situation, immediate steps were taken to address the matter and ensure the patient’s well-being and care needs were addressed.

We are continuing to review the circumstances surrounding this incident and will take appropriate action based on the findings of that review. As this involves personnel and patient related matters, we are unable to comment further.

We remain committed to providing high-quality care and maintaining the trust of our patients, their families, healthcare partners, and the communities we serve.

Tackett-Kuscmaul’s experience was a first for local paramedics.

Cleveland EMS Deputy Commissioner Chris Chapin told Fox 8 he’d never heard of something like this in more than three decades on the job.

“This is a first. I’ve been here for 31 years. I’ve never heard of that before,” he explained. “I would hope that our people would never be in a situation where this would happen to them, and if they did want to leave the job, they would do it when nobody is in the ambulance.”

Tackett-Kuscmaul told Fox 8 the entire situation shocked her, but she was very thankful to the paramedics who ultimately drove her to the hospital. She echoed her thoughts in a Facebook post.

“Praise God Hallelujah after 33 days in the bed God has given me the precious strength walk I’m so blessed to be at Cleveland Clinic today I love you and all the paramedics and EMT’s who got me. Thank Jesus Christ for your prayers and I hope you have a wonderful day and stay healthy,” she wrote.

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