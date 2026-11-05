Jessa Duggar Calls Michelle Duggar an ‘Angel’ & Critics Question Her Motives

Jessa duggar

As Jessa Duggar is preparing to bring her seventh child into the world, she’s sharing her secret weapon in making it all happen: Her mother, Michelle Duggar, apparently. Of course, Jessa likely wouldn’t be having so many kids if her mom hadn’t raised her in a family of 19, but that’s not quite what she meant when she praised Michelle on a podcast this week.

Jessa even went so far as to call her mom an “angel,” especially as a grandmother and when she needs extra help postpartum. Is that how she really feels, or is Jessa just trying to get in good with her parents as the golden child?

Jessa could not say enough positive things about her mom.

After announcing her pregnancy on Matt and Abby Howard’s Unplanned podcast last week, Jessa took the opportunity to gush about what a “huge blessing” her mom is in her life (though she did note that both of her parents, including dad Jim Bob Duggar, are “the best.”

“Every time we’ve had a baby, she’s there at the hospital helping us through,” she said. “She’s just a calming presence. She’s an angel.”

She continued, “My postpartum pregnancy and labor secret is — my mom is an angel.”

Not only does she support Jessa during labor, but she’s also there at home after she gives birth, helping her out with the new baby and making her recovery easier.

To be fair, Michelle is kind of an expert at the whole birthing thing. She’s done it a time or two.

Even Ben was singing Michelle’s praises.

Ben, who was also a guest on the podcast, chimed in about just how much he adores his mother-in-law.

“She gets so much joy out of just helping others,” he said. “It just brings so much brightness to her day just to be able to make someone else’s life a little bit better.”

It does say a lot that Ben is praising Michelle so openly. After all, plenty of husbands out there couldn’t come up with a compliment for their in-laws if a cash prize was on the line.

Duggar critics remain unconvinced.

The only thing the people of the DuggarsSnark subreddit are thinking about the fact that Jessa so publicly called her mom an “angel” is that she must be sucking up for some reason — maybe because she’s hoping when her parents downsize, they’ll hand over that giant house to her?

Not only did one person call it “damage control” for the public scandals her family has been caught in recently, but another pointed out that they’re glad their mom isn’t the same kind of angel Michelle is.

“Gross,” they wrote. “I’m glad my mom cares about more than just how many babies we can have.”

If Jessa’s going to have another baby, at least she’s getting the support that she undoubtedly needs with such a huge family.

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