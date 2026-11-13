Cadillac’s food scene is busy and hiring, from quick breakfast shifts to full-time leadership roles with strong pay and perks.

Below are several solid options if you like working with people and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: GQT Movies

GQT Movies Location: GQT Cadillac 4, 202 S Mitchell St, Cadillac, MI

Salary: Starting at $14.75/hour

Type: Part-time, hourly

Help run a local movie theater: lead the team, handle guest issues, oversee concessions and ticketing, and keep the place clean and safe. Great if you like a fun, fast-paced environment, want leadership experience, and enjoy movie and concession discounts.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Restaurants

Location: 2015 Plett Rd, Cadillac, MI

Salary: $19.00 – $25.00/hour

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Lead shifts, support daily operations, and coach team members in a busy, guest-focused restaurant that’s closed on Sundays. This role comes with strong benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid training, and employee discounts, plus clear paths to grow your leadership skills.

Employer: Maple Ridge Living Center

Location: Cadillac, MI

Salary: $16.00 – $19.00/hour

Type: Part-time (about 15 hours/week)

Perfect if you want steady mornings and the rest of the day free: Monday–Friday, 7am–10am cooking breakfast for residents. You’ll prep and serve breakfast, follow food safety rules, and keep the kitchen clean in a calm, routine setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the details or schedule options make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.