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🐱 Sweet Kittens in Cabot AR Ready for Loving Homes
Looking for a new furry family member in Cabot, AR? These young cats are waiting at Cabot Animal Support Services for someone to love them.
Goose
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Cabot Animal Support Services
- Phone: (501) 628-5900
Goose is a handsome gray/blue kitten looking for a safe, indoor home where he can grow up loved and cared for. Your adoption fee helps cover his basic vet care and supports the shelter’s work.
👉 Meet Goose and apply to adopt on adoptapet
S'mores
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red & Black (tortie mix)
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Cabot Animal Support Services
- Phone: (501) 628-5900
S'mores has a beautiful mixed coat and is ready to melt into the heart of her new family. She’ll do best with people who can give her time, play, and gentle guidance as she grows.
👉 Meet S'mores and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Marbles
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue & White
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Cabot Animal Support Services
- Phone: (501) 628-5900
Marbles is a striking gray/white kitten who’s ready for a fresh start in a forever home. He’ll need the usual kitten care—playtime, patience, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Marbles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these kittens, please call Cabot Animal Support Services at (501) 628-5900 or visit their online listings to start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.