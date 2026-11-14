Looking for a new furry family member in Cabot, AR? These young cats are waiting at Cabot Animal Support Services for someone to love them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Cabot Animal Support Services

Phone: (501) 628-5900

Goose is a handsome gray/blue kitten looking for a safe, indoor home where he can grow up loved and cared for. Your adoption fee helps cover his basic vet care and supports the shelter’s work.

👉 Meet Goose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red & Black (tortie mix)

Orange/Red & Black (tortie mix) Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Cabot Animal Support Services

Phone: (501) 628-5900

S'mores has a beautiful mixed coat and is ready to melt into the heart of her new family. She’ll do best with people who can give her time, play, and gentle guidance as she grows.

👉 Meet S'mores and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue & White

Gray/Blue & White Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Cabot Animal Support Services

Phone: (501) 628-5900

Marbles is a striking gray/white kitten who’s ready for a fresh start in a forever home. He’ll need the usual kitten care—playtime, patience, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Marbles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these kittens, please call Cabot Animal Support Services at (501) 628-5900 or visit their online listings to start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.