🛒 Cabazon Retail & Casino Jobs – Multiple Customer Service Roles

Cabazon is busy right now, with casino traffic and highway travelers keeping local shops and stations humming. If you like fast-paced customer service, there are several solid options hiring in town.

Employer: Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa

Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa Location: Cabazon, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work the front counter at Wahlburgers inside Morongo, taking orders, running food, and handling payments in a busy restaurant setting. Good fit if you’re friendly, can stand on your feet, and don’t mind a casino environment with late, weekend, and holiday shifts.

Employer: Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa

Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa Location: Cabazon, CA

Type: Not listed (casino floor role)

Not listed (casino floor role) Salary: Not listed

Help guests on the slot floor with questions, small machine issues, and jackpots while keeping to gaming rules. This is a walking, talking job—great if you like being on your feet, staying busy, and giving high-end customer service.

Employer: Chevron Stations Inc.

Location: 48320 Seminole Road, Cabazon, CA 92230

Type: Part-time (full-time may also be available per posting)

(full-time may also be available per posting) Salary: Not listed (weekly pay; benefits available for purchase)

Gas station role where you’ll cook, cashier, and clean—from running the register and stocking shelves to making hot food and keeping the store and pumps tidy. Weekly pay, multiple shifts, and some benefit options make this a solid pick if you want steady hours and don’t mind doing a bit of everything.

If something here looks like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Cabazon service jobs tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.