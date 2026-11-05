New Free Pet Microchip Scanner in Mount Pleasant

A new free self-service pet microchip scanner is now available at Mount Pleasant Town Hall, 8590 Park Dr., Mount Pleasant, NC 28124, in the parking lot near the baseball field, directly in front of a parking space. Residents can follow the instructions on the sign above the scanner; if a microchip is found, the scanner will beep, and a QR code inside the paw print on the sign gives steps to contact the pet’s owner. Anyone who cannot keep a found animal while the owner is located should call Emergency Dispatch at 704-920-3000.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office