🚧 Griffin Avenue rebuild open house on Nov. 19

The City of Cañon City is hosting an open house about the 2A Griffin Avenue Project on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 4:30–6:00 p.m. at Lincoln School of Science & Technology, 420 Myrtle Avenue, Cañon City, CO 81212.

The project will reconstruct Griffin Avenue from 4th Street to 9th Street starting in January 2027, with work expected to finish by fall 2027. Planned work includes:

About 8,500 sq. yards of asphalt pavement

5,000 feet of curb and gutter

1,500 sq. yards of concrete pavement

1,700 sq. yards of sidewalk and 26 accessible ramps

and Streetscape upgrades like planters, irrigation, and electrical

The public is invited to come learn more, ask questions, and share comments.

For details, email Public Works Director Leo Evans at laevans@canoncity.gov. You can also sign up for text or email notifications about this project at https://canoncity.gov/list.aspx.