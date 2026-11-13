🛒 Byron Center jobs: Multiple customer support & retail roles

Byron Center has a couple of solid customer-facing roles open right now, both full-time and with steady hours. If you like helping people and staying organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: Byron Center, MI

Type: Full-time (about 38 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $25.00/hour, $26.00/hour in Year 2

Step into a key leadership role at a busy ALDI store—help run day-to-day operations, lead the team, handle scheduling, and keep the store looking sharp. This one comes with competitive pay, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid time off, and paid parental leave, plus room to grow if you’ve got a few years of retail experience.

Employer: Nederveld, Inc.

Location: Byron Center, MI

Type: Full-time, in-office (8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.)

Pay: $24.00–$27.00/hour, depending on experience

Office-based customer support role helping clients and engineers in the Forensic Services Department. You’ll answer incoming calls, explain next steps, track projects, proofread reports, and keep records accurate—great fit if you’re detail-oriented, write well, and have 3–4 years of office/customer service experience. Includes medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often keep strong candidates in mind for future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.