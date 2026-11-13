Byram’s food scene is growing, and local spots are looking for strong leaders to keep things running smooth. If you’ve got restaurant experience, there are some solid management paths open right now.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: Byram, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting from $60,000/year + **$1,500 monthly training incentive***

Lead a busy chicken fingers restaurant, drive sales and profit, and grow a team in a fast-paced, high-energy spot. Full-time managers get a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition help, gym program, pet insurance) plus weekly pay and monthly bonus potential.

*Same role is also listed on Indeed here: Restaurant Leader – Raising Cane’s

Employer: Steak Escape Sandwich Grill

Steak Escape Sandwich Grill Location: Byram, MS

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $13.00 – $16.00/hour

Help run a made-to-order sandwich shop where food is cooked in front of guests, and you’ll work all stations (grill, cashier, prep, fry, expo). This role offers a flexible schedule, paid training, 401(k) with match, and an employee discount for someone with shift-leading experience and a heart for service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.