Byhalia’s warehouses and logistics hubs are busy right now, and several employers are adding to their teams. If you like fast-paced work that keeps products moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Milwaukee Tool

Milwaukee Tool Location: Byhalia, MS

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 6:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

, Monday–Friday, Salary: Not listed

This role is all about getting orders ready to ship: picking, packing, labeling, and staging pallets using an electric pallet jack. Expect lots of movement, steady hours, and strong benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and on-site wellness perks.

Employer: Kelly Science, Engineering, Technology & Telecom (supporting a client in Byhalia)

(supporting a client in Byhalia) Location: Byhalia, MS

Type: Full-time , direct hire, on-site

, direct hire, on-site Salary: Not listed

You’ll manage materials and suppliers so inventory matches demand and costs stay under control. Good fit if you’re organized, comfortable with numbers, and want a more analytical supply chain role with room to grow.

Employer: Kuehne+Nagel

Location: Byhalia, MS

Type: Full-time , first shift, Monday–Friday 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

, first shift, Monday–Friday Pay: $19.00/hour, paid weekly

You’ll handle cycle counts, track down inventory issues, and keep records accurate in the Warehouse Management System. Great if you have warehouse and forklift experience and want steady hours with benefits and training in a global logistics company.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.